FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Veolia posts FY net loss, in Veolia-Transdev talks
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 1, 2012 / 6:15 AM / 6 years ago

Veolia posts FY net loss, in Veolia-Transdev talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 1 (Reuters) - Veolia Environnement swung to a net loss last year after writing down the holding it is seeking to sell in its public transport division and as the European debt crisis hit the heavily indebted restructuring French utility.

Veolia, whose chairman and chief executive, Antoine Frerot, is seen on his way out following a failed board coup, posted a net loss of 489.8 million euros ($655.21 million)last year compared with a 2010 net profit of 558.5 million.

Veolia said it was in exclusive negotiations with an investor to sell its 50 percent stake in the Veolia Transdev joint venture it owns with French state investment bank CDC.

Veolia took an impairment charge of 440 million euros tied to the stake. ($1 = 0.7476 euros) (Reporting by Caroline Jacobs; Editing by James Regan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.