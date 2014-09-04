FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Veolia wins Norwegian oil platform decommissioning project
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
Hurricane Maria
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
September 4, 2014 / 8:11 AM / 3 years ago

Veolia wins Norwegian oil platform decommissioning project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 4 (Reuters) - French water and waste group Veolia Environnement has won a contract to decommission the 14,000 tonne YME oil platform in the Norwegian North Sea, the company said on Thursday.

It gave no financial details but said the contract was significant because it would be the first in an anticipated pipeline of work at the Lutelandet site in Norway.

“This significant contract with YME will be our foothold in the oil and gas sector, which is integral to our future growth,” Veolia’s Estelle Brachlianoff said in a statement.

The firm wants to build up its oil rig decommissioning expertise as part of a strategy to shift its focus to industrial clients as margins shrink in it traditional municipal water operations. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.