UPDATE 1-Veolia swings to profit as foreign business booms

(Adds details, analyst expectations)

PARIS, Feb 26 (Reuters) - French water and waste group Veolia Environnement booked a 331 million euro ($376 million) net profit for 2014, reversing a 45.6 million year-earlier loss as its international business boomed.

Revenue rose 4.6 percent to 23.88 billion euros, driven mainly by its international activities, Veolia said on Thursday.

The net result and the revenue figure both beat expectations. The mean of analysts’ expectations collected by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S was for net profit of 269 million euros and revenue of 23.3 billion.

Revenue fell 1.3 percent in France to 5.6 billion euros, partly due to tariff caps, but grew strongly in its other geographical divisions.

In Europe outside France it jumped 37.1 percent to 6.6 billion and in the rest of the world 21.3 percent to 4.6 billion. Globalised activities, which include its design-and-build desalination technology and Sade water networks engineering unit, enjoyed 8.5 percent growth to 4.52 billion.

Chief Executive Antoine Frerot said in a statement that in the coming years Veolia’s revenue should grow at least 3 percent per year and adjusted operating cash flow at least 5 percent per year.

For 2015, the company forecast growing revenue, growing core earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) and growing current operating income, but gave no forecast figure.

Veolia also said the dividend and hybrid coupon payment would be covered by current net income and paid by free cash flow excluding net financial divestments.

The company proposed an unchanged dividend of 0.70 euros per share to be paid in cash. ($1 = 0.8797 euros) (Reporting by Geert De Clercq and Andrew Callus; Editing by James Regan)