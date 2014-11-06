UPDATE 2-Veolia shares up on strong earnings, Transdev sale progress

* Says CDC still interested in increasing Transdev stake

* Talks with French state bank CDC to continue in Q1

* 9mo adjusted operating income up 14.6 pct to 711 mln euros

* Share price up 4 pct, Veolia outperforms peer Suez (Adds CFO and analyst comments, share price)

By Geert De Clercq

PARIS, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Strong international operations boosted nine-month revenue at French water and waste group Veolia Environnement, which said it remained on track to sell part of its transport unit Transdev to French state bank CDC.

Veolia was the best-performing stock in the French CAC40 index on Thursday, rising as much as four percent in early trade, outperfoming smaller peer Suez Environnement, which warned last week it would have to boost cost cuts to keep earnings targets on track.

Veolia Chief Executive Antoine Frerot said CDC was still interested in increasing its stake in transport firm Transdev, in which Veolia and CDC each hold 50 percent, once a solution is found for its SNCM unit, a Mediterranean ferry operator which went into receivership this week.

“CDC has always said it wants to increase its stake in Transdev, but the resolution of the SNCM problem was a precondition. I believe CDC is still of that view,” Frerot said.

In coming months, a court-appointed administrator will look for a buyer for the France-Corsica ferry operator. When that process is completed, some time in the first quarter of 2015, Veolia will resume talks with CDC about a Transdev sale.

“That does not mean we cannot have informal talks with CDC in the mean time,” Frerot said.

A spokesman for CDC had no immediate comment.

Chief financial officer Philippe Capron told analysts that he expects the commercial court to act swiftly, as the ferry operator will soon run out of cash.

Transdev is an international train, tram and bus operator with 2013 revenue of 6.6 billion euros ($8.3 billion) and staff of 86,000 that was formed from the merger of Veolia’s legacy transport business and CDC’s transport unit.

Frerot wants to focus Veolia on its core water, waste and energy business and had agreed in 2012 with CDC that the French state bank would boost its Transdev stake to 60 percent, on condition that Veolia keep SNCM.

But a European Union order for SNCM to repay 440 million euros of illegal state aid last scuppered that deal, effectively bankrupting SNCM and making it unsellable. Court receivership will protect SNCM from having to repay the aid, as SNCM will effectively disappear as a separate legal entity.

CONFIDENT OUTLOOK

Veolia’s sales in the first nine months of the year rose 4.3 percent to 16.8 billion euros while adjusted operating income rose 14.6 percent to 711 million, boosted by strong international operations.

Sales in Veolia’s water business grew 3.4 percent to 7.74 billion euros, while sales in waste grew 5.5 percent to 6.34 billion. The firm’s waste volume, a good indicator of economic activity in Europe, increased 1.1 percent in the third quarter, after growing 0.6 percent in the second and 2.8 percent in the first quarter.

The firm said its adjusted operating cash flow, which increased 12.8 percent to 1.45 billion euros, would grow around 10 percent at constant exchange rates in 2014 as forecast.

It confirmed its outlook for “significant” growth in 2014 adjusted operating income and net income, and for a dividend of 0.70 euros per share and said it was confident about 2015.

“We do not see a negative message from management on market trends, either on water or the waste businesses,” said Bryan Garnier analyst Xavier Caroen said in a note, adding that this is why Veolia, unlike Suez, is not boosting cost cuts.

Veolia and Suez are the world’s number one and two largest private international water and wastewater firms, serving populations of 124 million and 118 million respectively, of which 80 to 90 percent abroad, according to Global Water Intelligence. Their competitors are mostly local players who serve 10 to 25 million customers.

Veolia’s shares have outperformed this year, rising 18 percent compared to 4.5 percent for Suez, but Suez’s shares remain more highly valued, with a price/book ratio of 1.49 compared to 0.93 for Veolia.

The firms have a market value of 9.6 and 9.3 billion euros respectively, but Veolia - whose energy services business is more staff-intensive - had 2013 sales of 22 billion euros and about 187,000 employees while Suez had sales of 14.64 billion and staff of nearly 80,000. (1 US dollar = 0.7995 euro) (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by David Holmes and William Hardy)