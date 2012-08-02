FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Veolia cuts investments, costs to boost overhaul
August 2, 2012 / 4:51 AM / 5 years ago

Veolia cuts investments, costs to boost overhaul

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Veolia Environnement plans to cut more costs and investments, taking extra measures to implement its restructuring in what it called a worsening economic climate while confirming its financial expectations for this year and next.

The French water, waste and energy group made net income of 153 million euros ($188.14 million) in the first six months of this year against a loss of 67.2 million in the same period of 2011. Revenue rose to 14.8 billion euros from 14.3 billion.

It said on Thursday it would reduce investments by 500 million euros in 2012-2013 and saw cost savings at 109 million this year. Savings in the first half helped operating income rise to 523 million from 179.9 million. ($1 = 0.8132 euros) (Reporting by Caroline Jacobs; Editing by James Regan)

