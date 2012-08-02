FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Veolia hopes to name new restructuring chief soon
August 2, 2012

Veolia hopes to name new restructuring chief soon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Veolia Environnement hopes to announce a new chief operating officer who will help to speed up the French utility’s restructuring in the next weeks, Chief Executive Antoine Frerot said on a conference call on Thursday.

Frerot, who has been changing Veolia’s board after having survived a coup himself earlier this year, said he had been looking for someone who had been involved in or implemented a restructuring on a large scale and that he had made a choice. (Reporting by Caroline Jacobs; Editing by James Regan)

