Veolia CEO unsure if Transdev stake sale this year

PARIS, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Restructuring French utility Veolia Environnement is not sure if it will succeed in selling its stake in transport group Veolia Transdev this year as it had hoped, Chief Executive Antoine Frerot said on Thursday.

Veolia announced its withdrawal from transport as part of a restructuring but disagreements over strategy with its joint-venture partner, state bank Caisse des Depots et Consignations (CDC), have been delaying the sale of Veolia Transdev. (Reporting by Caroline Jacobs; Editing by James Regan)