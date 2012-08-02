FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 2, 2012 / 5:25 AM / in 5 years

Veolia CEO unsure if Transdev stake sale this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Restructuring French utility Veolia Environnement is not sure if it will succeed in selling its stake in transport group Veolia Transdev this year as it had hoped, Chief Executive Antoine Frerot said on Thursday.

Veolia announced its withdrawal from transport as part of a restructuring but disagreements over strategy with its joint-venture partner, state bank Caisse des Depots et Consignations (CDC), have been delaying the sale of Veolia Transdev. (Reporting by Caroline Jacobs; Editing by James Regan)

