FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Veolia CEO confirms weighing future of Sade unit
Sections
Featured
Trump keeps pressing NFL, praises NASCAR
U.S.
Trump keeps pressing NFL, praises NASCAR
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
February 6, 2014 / 9:57 AM / 4 years ago

Veolia CEO confirms weighing future of Sade unit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 6 (Reuters) - French water and waste company Veolia Environnement has no plans to sell its Sade water networks engineering unit “for now” but is studying whether it makes sense to keep it within the group, Chief Executive Antoine Frerot said.

Sade, which builds and maintains drinking water and waste water networks and related installations, has 9,000 staff in Europe and annual revenue of 1.4 billion euros ($1.9 billion). French media reported last year that Veolia planned a sale.

“The synergies between Veolia and Sade have significantly reduced”, Frerot said at a meeting with analysts and media on Thursday.

“We are currently assessing whether it is now better for Sade to remain part of Veolia or if it’s the opposite, but no decision has been taken,” the CEO said.

Veolia, the world’s largest private supplier of drinking water, has been hit by Europe’s weak economy and cash-strapped local governments in France, and is cutting costs and restructuring as it unwinds a decade of geographic expansion and acquisitions. ($1 = 0.7390 euros) (Reporting by Geert De Clercq and Benjamin Mallet; Writing by James Regan; Editing by Andrew Callus)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.