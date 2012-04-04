FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Veolia may take direct SNCM ferries stake - paper
April 4, 2012 / 5:35 AM / 6 years ago

Veolia may take direct SNCM ferries stake - paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 4 (Reuters) - Veolia Environnement may take a direct stake in SNCM, the Marseille-based operator of ferry services to Corsica, Les Echos reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources.

The announcement may follow a meeting this morning between Veolia chief Antoine Frerot and SNCM chairman Gerard Couturier, the paper said.

According to the report, the waste, water, energy and transport group would take a direct holding in SNCM as it reorganises and exits the Transdev unit through which it holds its current stake, along with France’s state-owned Caisse des Depots et Consignations (CDC).

The move is being considered because neither of the potential candidates to take over the Transdev unit, CDC and Natixis, wants to take on SNCM, Les Echos said. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Matt Driskill)

