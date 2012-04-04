FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Veolia eyes control of French ferry operator SNCM
April 4, 2012 / 9:06 AM / in 6 years

Veolia eyes control of French ferry operator SNCM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 4 (Reuters) - Veolia Environnement confirmed on Wednesday that it is in exclusive talks with French state-owned Caisse des Depots et Consignations (CDC) about taking control of SNCM, the Marseille-based operator of ferry services to Corsica.

The waste, water, energy and transport group would take a direct 66 percent holding in SNCM currently held by the Veolia Transdev transport venture with CDC that it is currently seeking to exit, a Veolia spokesman said.

Les Echos newspaper reported earlier that CDC did not want to take on SNCM should it take over the Transdev venture. (Reporting by Benjamin Mallet; Editing by Laurence Frost)

