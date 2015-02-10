Veolia to get half of revenue from industrial clients by 2020-CEO

PARIS, Feb 10 (Reuters) - French environmental services group Veolia said it will take another five years before it can reach its target of earning half of its revenue from industrial clients.

With margins in Veolia’s traditional water business under pressure from cash-strapped municipalities, CEO Antoine Frerot has set the firm on a course to do more business with industrial clients by focusing Veolia’s waste management division on recycling, energy recuperation and toxic waste.

Frerot had said in early 2013 he wanted to boost the revenue share of industrial clients from 35 percent to 50 percent within five years, or by 2018. He said industrial clients now account for nearly 40 percent and Veolia aims to achieve parity between its municipal and industrial activities by 2020.

“The goal of 50 percent is achievable,” he told reporters. (Additional reporting by Benjamin Mallet; Editing by David Holmes)