UPDATE 1-Veolia to get half of revenue from industrial clients by 2020

By Geert De Clercq

PARIS, Feb 10 (Reuters) - French environmental services group Veolia said it will take another five years to reach a target of earning half of its revenue from industrial clients, effectively deferring an aim to become less reliant on cash-strapped municipalities.

With margins in Veolia’s traditional water business under pressure, CEO Antoine Frerot has set a course to do more business with industry by focusing Veolia’s waste management division on recycling, energy recuperation and toxic waste.

Frerot had said in early 2013 he wanted to boost the revenue share of industrial clients from 35 percent to 50 percent within five years, or by 2018. He said industrial clients now account for nearly 40 percent and Veolia aimed to achieve parity between its municipal and industrial activities by 2020.

“The goal of 50 percent is achievable,” he told reporters.

Veolia had a turnover of 22.3 billion euros in 2013.

Frerot said six new priority activities already accounted for about 30 percent of sales and hopes Veolia can hang on to its 15 percent market share in these new markets as they grow.

Veolia’s main new activity is waste recycling and energy efficiency, accounting for 2.5 billion euros of 2014 revenue. Frerot expects that to grow to 3.8 billion by 2020, when the global market will be worth about 30 billion euros.

A second major activity is water treatment for the oil and gas industry, worth 1.6 billion euros now and seen growing to 3.5 billion as the global market grows to 20 billion.

Veolia’s waste handling services for the mining and metals industry, the agrifood business and toxic waste treatment, which each generated 2014 revenue of between 0.8 and 1.1 billion euros, should see revenue grow to between 1.2 and 1.6 billion by 2020 as those global markets grow to 10-20 billion.

The smallest of Veolia’s new activities is nuclear decommissioning, worth just 100 million in 2014 and seen growing to 400 million by 2020 as the global market grows to 5 billion.

Frerot said it was unlikely Veolia would take over nuclear group Areva’s decommissioning activity, but the two firms could cooperate, with Areva handling highly radioactive waste and Veolia handling low-level waste.

Veolia’s new focus puts it up against new competitors, such as Suez Environnement. Other regional multi-services firms include Singapore’s SembCorp Industries, Italy’s Acea and Spain’s FCC.

Veolia also increasingly competes with equipment makers like General Electric, Siemens and Schneider , and global energy specialists like Cofely and Vinci Energies. (Additional reporting by Benjamin Mallet; Editing by David Holmes)