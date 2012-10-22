FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Veolia board backs deal to cut Transdev stake -newspaper
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 22, 2012 / 7:31 PM / 5 years ago

Veolia board backs deal to cut Transdev stake -newspaper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 22 (Reuters) - The board of Veolia Environnement gave the green light on Monday for a deal to cut its stake in transport joint venture Veolia Transdev to 40 percent from 50 percent, Les Echos newspaper reported.

Its partner, French state-owned bank Caisse des Depots et Consignations (CDC), would increase its holding to 60 percent, the paper said.

Veolia and CDC declined to comment on the board meeting.

Veolia Environnement put its 50 percent stake in Veolia Transdev up for sale in December as part of a plan to shed more than $6 billion in assets in order to cut debt and costs. (Reporting by Blandine Henault and James Regan; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.