FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vera Bradley shares fall on weak 1st-qtr outlook
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 15, 2012 / 3:05 PM / in 6 years

Vera Bradley shares fall on weak 1st-qtr outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Shares of handbag maker Vera Bradley Inc fell as much as 11 percent on Thursday, after the company’s outlook for its first-quarter profit, based on softer-than-expected spring selling trends, failed to meet analysts’ expectations.

On Wednesday, the company forecast first-quarter earnings of 27 cents to 29 cents a share, while analysts had expected 30 cents a share.

Jefferies analyst Randal Konik called the company’s forecast “uninspiring” and cut his price target on the stock to $45 from $50, citing concerns of soft sales in the current quarter.

Konik, however, maintained his “buy” rating, saying that the company has a potential for good, long-term growth.

Shares of the Fort Wayne, Indiana-based company, which have risen nearly 10 percent so far this year, were down 9 percent at $33.86 on Thursday on the Nasdaq. They touched a low of $33.16 earlier.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.