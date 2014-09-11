FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Security software maker Veracode raises $40 mln, Wellington leads round
September 11, 2014 / 4:35 PM / 3 years ago

Security software maker Veracode raises $40 mln, Wellington leads round

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Security software maker Veracode said on Thursday that it has raised $40 million in a late-stage funding round led by Wellington Management Company as it prepares for options including an initial public offering.

The Massachusetts-based firm whose technology helps protect websites and mobile applications from cyberattacks plans to use the funds on development of new products as well as expand sales and marketing efforts, particularly overseas, Chief Executive Bob Brennan said in an interview ahead of the announcement.

Revenue at Veracode, whose investors include the CIA-funded venture capital firm In-Q-Tel, grew 50 percent to about $44 million last year, according to Brennan, who said he expects revenue to continue to grow at about that annual rate.

The company’s rivals include Hewlett-Packard Co, International Business Machines Corp and privately held White Hat Security. (Reporting by Jim Finkle; Editing by Bernard Orr)

