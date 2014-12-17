FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Security software maker Veracode taps banks for IPO -sources
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S. Legal News
December 17, 2014 / 11:37 PM / 3 years ago

Security software maker Veracode taps banks for IPO -sources

Liana B. Baker

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Veracode, a cyber security company that helps companies protect Internet applications from hackers, has selected underwriters to lead a potential initial public offering that could value it between $600 million and $800 million, according to people close to the matter.

Veracode, based outside of Boston in Burlington, Massachusetts, is working with banks including J.P. Morgan , UBS and Deutsche Bank on the potential offering, which could come as soon as next year, the sources said. They asked not to be identified because the matter is not public.

Representatives for Veracode, UBS, J.P. Morgan and Deutsche Bank declined to comment.

Veracode, which was founded in 2006, counts some of the biggest banks as clients. The company has raised more than $100 million to date from investors such as Wellington Management Co, which led a $40 million investment in September.

In-Q-Tel, the CIA-funded venture capital firm, is also an investor.

Veracode Chief Executive Bob Brennan, who was formerly the CEO of Iron Mountain, said in September that annual revenue grew 50 percent to $44 million in 2013. (Additional reporting by Jim Finkle in Boston)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.