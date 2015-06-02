France's Bpifrance could invest in St-Gobain's Verallia -Le Monde

PARIS, June 2 (Reuters) - The French government’s sovereign wealth fund Bpifrance could take a stake of between 10 percent and 30 percent in Verallia as part of a sale of the European glass bottle maker by Saint-Gobain, French daily Le Monde reported on Tuesday.

Bpifrance is willing to participate alongside whichever industrial group or investment fund is eventually chosen to take over Verallia, which Saint-Gobain has put up for sale, Le Monde said.

The newspaper said the French building materials group was expecting firm offers for the unit by Tuesday.

Saint-Gobain declined to comment, while Bpifrance was not immediately reachable for comment. (Reporting by Matthieu Protard; Writing by James Regan; Editing by David Holmes)