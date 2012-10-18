FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Verbund focuses on Austria, Germany - CEO in paper
October 18, 2012 / 6:46 AM / 5 years ago

Verbund focuses on Austria, Germany - CEO in paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

VIENNA, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Austrian group Verbund’s focus is on hydropower and wind energy in Austria and Germany, its chief executive told a newspaper, declining to discuss a possible exit from a Turkish venture.

Verbund said last week it was in talks regarding its business in Turkey and was exploring a range of options from scaling back to expanding.

Sources close to the situation had told Reuters in August that Germany’s biggest power company E.ON AG was in talks to expand in Turkey by buying a stake in energy firm Enerjisa from Verbund.

Verbund co-owns Enerjisa with Sabanci Holding.

Wolfgang Anzengruber told the WirtschaftsBlatt paper in an interview published on Thursday that Verbund constantly reviewed its options and that Turkey was not an isolated case.

“In any event our focus is on hydropower and wind power in Austria and Germany, our second most important market,” he said.

He pointed out that Verbund had a broad portfolio of operations from Romania to France. “In the medium term there will be adjustments time and again,” he said.

He declined to discuss third-quarter results which will be published next week, saying only: “The outlook is at least intact, it won’t be a bad year. But there is a lot going on in the energy world, so forecasts are getting harder and harder.” (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
