VIENNA, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Austrian energy group Verbund will sell its 49 percent stake in local energy services provider Energie Klagenfurt GmbH (EKG) to majority owner Stadtwerke Klagenfurt for around 70 million euros ($90 million), Verbund said on Thursday.

“The transfer of shares is planned to be completed in 2012 and will have a slightly favourable effect on the Verbund group result,” it said in a statement. ($1=0.7751 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Greg Mahlich)