VIENNA, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Germany’s largest power group E.ON has agreed to buy Verbund’s stake in Turkey’s Enerjisa in exchange for German hydropower capacities, Verbund said on Monday.

Austrian hydropower company Verbund will sell its 50 percent stake in Enerjisa - the other half of which is owned by Turkey’s Sabanci Holding - and will acquire in exchange E.ON’s interest in eight run-of-river power plants in Germany. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan)