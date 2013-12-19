FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Morgan Stanley to advise Verbund on French plants-source
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
December 19, 2013 / 10:16 AM / 4 years ago

Morgan Stanley to advise Verbund on French plants-source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

VIENNA, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Austrian energy group Verbund has hired Morgan Stanley to advise on the potential sale of two gas-fired power plants in France, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The source was confirming a report by Austrian newspaper Wirtschaftsblatt.

A company spokeswoman reiterated only that Verbund was considering all options for its gas plants. “We are holding talks in all directions ... including sales talks,” she said.

Morgan Stanley declined to comment.

The company had said last week it needed more time to decide the future of its struggling gas-fired power plants, which it had hoped to resolve by the end of the year.

Verbund is battling a difficult environment for gas power plants in Europe, where demand is low due to a weak economic climate, while competing renewable energy sources are being heavily subsidised in neighbouring Germany, the continent’s biggest economy. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan in Vienna and Arno Schuetze in Frankfurt; Writing by Michael Shields. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.