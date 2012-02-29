FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Verbund says cannot give 2012 forecast
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
February 29, 2012 / 9:36 AM / in 6 years

UPDATE 1-Verbund says cannot give 2012 forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* 2011 operating result up 20.9 pct to 1.0 bln euros

* Shares fall 3.8 percent (Adds quotes, share price)

VIENNA, FEB 29 - Austrian energy group Verbund abandoned its 2012 outlook on Wednesday, sending its shares down 3.8 percent.

“Regarding the outlook, given the uncertain macroeconomic and financial environment and the resulting difficult conditions in the energy industry, it is impossible at present to give a serious forecast for earnings in 2012,” it said.

Verbund had previously seen 2012 operating profit of between 900 million euros ($1.2 billion) and 1 billion and net profit of 450-500 million.

Operating profit in 2011 rose a fifth to 1 billion euros, flattered by a revaluation of power plants. Excluding that impact, operating profit slipped 4 percent to 800 million euros.

It proposed an unchanged dividend of 0.55 euro. ($1 = 0.7450 euro) (Reporting by Angelika Gruber; Writing by Michael Shields; Editing by Dan Lalor)

