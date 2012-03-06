FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Moody's cuts Verbund outlook to negative
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
Business
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 6, 2012 / 10:06 AM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Moody's cuts Verbund outlook to negative

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds comments from Moody‘s)

VIENNA, March 6 (Reuters) - Moody’s cut its outlook for Austrian energy group Verbund’s A2-rated senior unsecured debt to negative from stable on Tuesday, citing expected pressure on earnings.

“The change of outlook ... reflects increased pressure on the company’s earnings and cash flows from a combination of low power prices, poor spreads on gas-fired capacity and the negative performance of its international holdings,” it said.

Verbund’s credit metrics for 2011 remained below the guidance for the current rating, it said.

“This weak positioning is due to the company’s historically high leverage as a result of past acquisitions and ongoing investments, in conjunction with poor operating performance, persistently weak power prices and exceptionally low hydro availability,” Moody’s said.

Hydro power conditions have improved of late and locked-in prices for Verbund’s electricity generation in 2012 have risen, Moody’s said, but “conditions in the electricity markets remain challenging”.

Verbund’s 2.4 billion euro ($3.2 billion) investment programme for 2012-16 and projected dividend payments will continue to weigh on the company’s financial profile, it said.

The fact Austria has a 51 percent stake in Verbund provided a two-notch uplift from its stand-alone credit quality given the potential for government support. ($1 = 0.7557 euro) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Dan Lalor)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.