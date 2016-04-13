FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Verbund sees profits continuing, but to reassess dividend
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
April 13, 2016 / 12:35 PM / a year ago

Verbund sees profits continuing, but to reassess dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, April 13 (Reuters) - Hydropower-focused Austrian utility Verbund expects to make profits in the coming years despite a slump in wholesale electricity prices, although it will reassess its dividend policy, finance chief Peter Kollmann said on Wednesday.

Verbund, 51 percent owned by the state, has been hit by low prices in Europe’s electricity market, which it blames on overcapacity and subsidies for other renewable energy sources.

“Of course we have to take measures to buffer the fall in electricity prices ... In addition to cost cuts and possible cuts in investments, we must also reassess our future dividend policy,” Kollmann said at a shareholder meeting.

“Nevertheless, we expect to make a profit in the coming years,” he added, without giving details.

The group forecast earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) would this year fall to 750 million euros ($847 million) from 889 million euros in 2015.

$1 = 0.8852 euros Reporting by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich; Writing by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.