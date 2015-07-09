UPDATE 1-Verbund lifts 2015 profit forecast as nears grid settlement

* EBITDA now seen at 850 mln eur vs 770 mln before

* Provisions for grid costs reversed

* Shares up 5.4 percent (Adds details on grid settlement, shares)

VIENNA, July 9 (Reuters) - Austrian hydropower provider Verbund raised its 2015 earnings forecast on Thursday, saying it was nearing an agreement over sharing electricity grid costs with other Austrian utilities.

Verbund said it now expected earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 850 million euros ($938 million), versus its previous forecast of 770 million euros, and a net profit of 240 million instead of 180 million.

The company had made provisions due to uncertainty about how much it would have to pay, which it was able to reverse in light of the impending settlement, a spokesman said.

Verbund did not say how high the provisions had been, but a source familiar with the matter said it was a mid double-digit million euro sum.

Shares in Verbund, which have fallen 18 percent this year on a miserable outlook for wholesale electricity prices, were up 5.4 percent at 13.33 euros by 1230 GMT, topping the gainers in Austria’s blue-chip ATX index.

Verbund said its outlook was also lifted by water supply that was 3 percent above average in the first half of the year, lower expenses, improvements in its electricity and grid operations, and lower depreciation and amortisation charges.