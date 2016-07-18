UPDATE 1-Austria's Verbund raises outlook, announces job cuts

(Adds detail, quote, background, share price)

VIENNA, July 18 (Reuters) - Austrian hydropower producer Verbund on Monday raised its outlook for the year based on cost savings and favourable developments in the electricity business but said it planned to cut costs further and scale back dividend payments.

Verbund raised its forecast for full-year earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to roughly 840 million euros ($927.6 million) from 750 million. It lifted its net profit goal to about 270 million euros from 230 million.

But the company, which is 51 percent state-owned, also slashed its planned dividend payout ratio for 2016 to 30 percent of adjusted net profit. Its last payout ratio was 45 percent.

"We are also informing the public about the key points of the new programme to reduce costs and increase efficiency: Besides the reduction in expenses and efficiency improvements, the measures under this programme also include a further reduction of approximately 175 jobs by 2020," Verbund said.

The company said its improved outlook was partly due to higher profit in its grid division, which intervenes in power plant operations to ensure grid stability and prevent or counteract excess flows.

In an effort to improve its free cash flow and reduce its debt, however, it also said it would reduce capital expenditure for 2016-2019 to 1 billion euros from 1.5 billion euros. Its shares rose on the news and were up 3.1 percent at 1102 GMT. ($1 = 0.9056 euros) (Reporting by Francois Murphy; editing by Jason Neely and Adrian Croft)