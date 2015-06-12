FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Verbund CEO thinks power prices could double in long term
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
June 12, 2015 / 11:21 AM / 2 years ago

Verbund CEO thinks power prices could double in long term

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

VIENNA, June 12 (Reuters) - The chief executive of hydropower-focused utility Verbund believes German-traded power prices could double to 60 euros ($67.08) per megawatt-hour (MWh) in the long term, once German nuclear power plants go offline as planned.

German wholesale electricity prices for delivery throughout next year on the Leipzig-based European Energy Exchange (EEX) currently stand at around 31.50 euros/MWh.

“In the long term we expect between 50 and 60 euros per megawatt-hour,” Wolfgang Anzengruber told journalists on Friday, adding this depended on moderate growth rates and on Germany sticking to its plan to exit nuclear power.

He did not provide further details.

In 2008, a megawatt-hour cost 75 euros, but Anzengruber said he didn’t see prices returning to that level. Verbund is struggling with electricity prices dampened by weak demand and overcapacity -- exacerbated by German subsidies for wind and solar power.

Still, Anzengruber reiterated Verbund’s full-year outlook of earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 770 million euros and net profit of 180 million euros.

“Verbund has never made losses and will not make losses in the future,” Anzengruber said.

$1 = 0.8945 euros Reporting by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich; Writing by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.