UPDATE 2-Austria's Verbund lifts outlook on restated earnings

* 2012 EBIT seen at 830 mln eur, net profit at 380 mln

* CEO says would consider W. Europe hydro assets

* Says no time frame for talks on Turkish business

* Shares up 4.13 pct (Recasts lead, adds CEO, analyst comments, background, details, updates shares)

VIENNA, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Austrian energy group Verbund raised its full-year profit outlook on Wednesday, boosted by restatement of its first-half earnings and forecasts for good rainfall to drive its core hydroelectric power stations.

The company, which missed expectations for operating profit in the third quarter, also said it was considering expanding its hydroelectric operations.

“If we are able to acquire hydro assets we would be ready to think about it,” Chief Executive Wolfgang Anzengruber told an analyst conference on the group’s nine-month results.

Sources close to the situation told Reuters in August that Germany’s biggest power company, E.ON, was in talks to expand in Turkey by buying a stake in energy firm Enerjisa from Verbund, and could give Verbund assets in hydro power stations along the river Inn in return.

Verbund said it was discussing plans for its Turkish operations but had no fixed time frame for the talks. It said this month it was exploring a range of options from scaling back to expanding the business.

GUIDING HIGHER

Verbund said it now expected 2012 operating profit of around 830 million euros ($1.08 billion) versus its July forecast of around 800 million, and net profit of about 380 million euros, up from its earlier forecast of 350 million.

Shares in Verbund rose as much as 5.1 percent before paring gains to trade up 4.13 percent by 1302 GMT, making them the top gainers in a flat ATX, the Austrian benchmark index.

Verbund said its new forecasts were based on average fourth-quarter water supply.

LBBW analysts wrote in a note: “We see stable development for Verbund in the current year.”

Verbund reported third-quarter operating profit below analysts’ estimates, hurt by a new gas-supply agreement, but nine-month figures came in above expectations as the company restated its first-half results.

Quarterly operating profit was 210 million euros, below the average forecast of 237 million euros in a Reuters poll, but the nine-month figure of 680 million euros beat the average of 671 million in the poll of 10 analysts.

Verbund said the nine-month EBIT figure, which was down 22 percent, was hurt by the first-time measurement of a gas supply deal for its new plant in Mellach, for which it has had to book impairments due to a difficult economy for European gas plants.

Quarterly net profit of 118 million was in line with the poll average of 120 million, and Verbund said it would aim for a dividend payout ratio of around 50 percent of the group result.

Sales slipped 1 percent to 731 million euros in the quarter.