UPDATE 1-Verbund net profit jumps, confirms higher 2015 forecasts
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
July 29, 2015 / 6:50 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Verbund net profit jumps, confirms higher 2015 forecasts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, background)

VIENNA, July 29 (Reuters) - Austrian hydropower-focused utility Verbund said on Wednesday its first-half net profit more than doubled thanks to cost cuts, good water supply and the reversal of provisions for power grid costs.

Verbund said net profit rose 247 percent from last year to 196.3 million euros ($217 million), revenues were broadly stable at 1.4 billion euros, and an imminent deal on sharing power grid costs allowed it to reverse provisions.

Net profit was also helped by lower interest costs on the back of its improved cash flow and lower tax rates.

Verbund this month raised its 2015 forecasts to 850 million euros in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) and a net profit of 240 million. It confirmed the forecasts in its results.

Verbund has been hit by low prices in Europe’s electricity market, which it blamed on overcapacity, and what it calls excessive subsidies for non-hydro renewable energy sources and a non-functioning carbon emissions market in Europe.

It has tackled the negative backdrop by cutting jobs, operational costs and selling or mothballing thermal power plants. ($1 = 0.9048 euros) (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; editing by David Clarke)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
