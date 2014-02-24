FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Verbund sees no financial risk from Sorgenia-paper
Sections
Featured
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 24, 2014 / 7:42 AM / 4 years ago

Verbund sees no financial risk from Sorgenia-paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Austria’s Verbund sees no financial risk from its 46 percent stake in Italy’s Sorgenia, Verbund Chairman Gilbert Frizberg told the Wirtschaftsblatt newspaper.

“There is no obligation to inject more capital, not even in the case of a Sorgenia insolvency,” he said in remarks reported on Monday.

Verbund this month rejected a call for funds from Sorgenia, the loss-making energy company controlled by CIR that is trying to negotiate freezing repayments on debt.

Sorgenia has financial debt of almost 1.9 billion euros ($2.6 billion) along with a further 304 million euros in debt.

Verbund has written down its stake to zero.

$1 = 0.7275 euros Reporting by Michael Shields. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.