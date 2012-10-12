Verbund says in strategic talks about Turkey ops

FRANKFURT, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Austrian energy group Verbund is in strategic talks regarding its business in Turkey, it said on Friday.

“Subject matter of such discussions is the assessment of several options which range from a disposal of a shareholding to an acquisition of further shareholdings or the further development of an existing shareholding,” the group said on Friday. It gave no more details.

Sources close to the deal had told Reuters in August that Germany’s biggest power company, E.ON, was in talks to expand in Turkey by buying a stake in energy firm Enerjisa from Verbund.