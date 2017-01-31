FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Brazil fund Verde says Trump win accelerates possible China clash
January 31, 2017 / 9:17 PM / 7 months ago

Brazil fund Verde says Trump win accelerates possible China clash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump's policies could accelerate the arrival of a possible trade war with China bringing serious impacts to financial markets, the head of Brazil's largest hedge fund said on Tuesday.

Luis Stuhlberger, Chief Executive of Verde Asset Management Ltda, told a seminar sponsored by Credit Suisse Group AG in Sao Paulo that Trump could increase ties with Russia and India to offset China's rising power. Verde, which has returned almost 12,000 percent to investors since it opened in 1997, oversees 31 billion reais ($9.8 billion) in global assets.

$1 = 3.15 reais Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; editing by Diane Craft

