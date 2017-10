Verengo Inc, the largest installer of residential solar systems in southern California, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Friday as it seeks to sell itself after defaulting on a bank loan.

Verengo in court papers said it has a stalking horse purchase agreement with Crius Solar Fulfillment that will set a price floor for an auction of its assets.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2crARIQ