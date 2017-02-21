FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Veresen to sell its power business for $1.18 bln
#Market News
February 21, 2017 / 2:02 PM / 6 months ago

Veresen to sell its power business for $1.18 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Canadian energy company Veresen Inc said on Tuesday it would sell its power generation business, its largest division, for $1.18 billion in three separate deals.

The Calgary-based company, which owns energy infrastructure assets in Canada and the United States, said it would sell the division and use the proceeds to fund growth projects.

The sale, which is expected to close in the second quarter of 2017, will also allow Veresen to strengthen its balance sheet, as well as focus on its pipeline and midstream businesses.

The company owns 50 percent of a joint venture with New York-based private equity firm KKR & Co LP called Veresen Midstream, a natural gas midstream business focused on the Montney region, which straddles the Alberta-British Columbia border.

TD Securities Inc is the company's sole financial adviser on this divestiture. The company didn't name the buyers.

Reporting by Komal Khettry in Bengaluru; Edited by Martina D'Couto

