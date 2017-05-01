FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Pembina Pipeline to buy Veresen in C$9.7 bln deal
#Market News
May 1, 2017 / 10:47 AM / 4 months ago

CORRECTED-Pembina Pipeline to buy Veresen in C$9.7 bln deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects third paragraph to say the offer is at a 22.5 percent premium to the last close of Veresen, not Pembina)

May 1 (Reuters) - Pembina Pipeline Corp said it would buy Veresen Inc in a deal valued at C$9.7 billion, including debt, creating a company that will hold oil and gas pipelines, terminal, storage and processing facilities.

Pembina said Veresen shareholders could opt to get either 0.4287 of a Pembina share or C$18.65 in cash.

That is a 22.5 percent premium to Veresen's last close, the companies said.

Pembina said it would pay as much as about C$1.52 billion in cash and 99.5 million of its stock. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

