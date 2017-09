Oct 27 (Reuters) - Verianos Real Estate AG :

* Says share capital was increased through issue of 845,000 new shares at issue price of 1.00 euro by 845,000.00 euros to 9,425,000.00 euros

* Says placement of new shares with exclusion of subscription rights for small group of international, long-term oriented investors

* Says targeted net income in the range of 0.1 million euros to 0.5 million euros in 2014