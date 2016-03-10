Vericel Corp's heart drug meets main goal in mid-stage study

March 10 (Reuters) - Vericel Corp said its experimental heart drug met the main goal of reducing death, hospitalizations and emergency visits in patients in a mid-stage study.

The company’s shares rose 24 percent at $2.63 in light premarket trading.

The drug, ixmyelocel-T, was being evaluated in patients with advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy, Vericel said in a statement on Thursday.

Dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) is a progressive heart disease and a leading cause of heart failure. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)