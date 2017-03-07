FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Verifone investigates internal systems breach - blog
March 7, 2017 / 6:45 PM / 5 months ago

Verifone investigates internal systems breach - blog

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - Verifone Systems Inc is investigating a breach of its internal networks that appears to have impacted a number of companies running its point-of-sale card terminals, Krebs on Security said in a blog post citing sources.

Shares of the company were down 2.8 percent at $19.87 in afternoon trading on Tuesday.

"Verifone says the extent of the breach was limited to its corporate network and that its payment services network was not impacted," according to the blog on Tuesday. (bit.ly/2mTIgu9)

Verifone did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

