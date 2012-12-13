FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VeriFone earnings forecast lags estimates; shares fall
December 13, 2012 / 9:56 PM / in 5 years

VeriFone earnings forecast lags estimates; shares fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Credit card swipe machine maker VeriFone Systems Inc forecast smaller-than-expected earnings for the current quarter after reporting a lower fourth-quarter profit as a fire in its Brazilian unit hurt sales.

Shares of the company fell 7 percent to $30.81 in extended trading on Thursday.

VeriFone expects adjusted net income of between 70 cents to 73 cents per share for the first quarter ending Jan. 31.

Analysts were expecting 75 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income fell to $27 million, or 24 cents per share, for the fourth quarter ended Oct. 31, from $198.8 million, or $1.84 per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue rose 18 percent to $485.4 million.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
