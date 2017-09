May 27 (Reuters) - Verimark Holdings Ltd

* Revenues down 5,2% to R430,5 million (2013: r454,1 million)

* Headline earnings R17,6 million (2013: r8,7 million)

* Headline EPS at 16,9 cents (2013: 8,4 cents)

* Profit before tax r23,4 million (2013: r15,3 million)

* Not to declare a dividend in order to continue to improve group’s cash position Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: