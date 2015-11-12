LPC/IFR-Banks make substantial changes to Veritas US$4.84bn buyout debt

LONDON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - The banks arranging a US$4.84bn financing package backing the buyout of US data storage provider Veritas have made substantial changes to the loans and bonds after uptake on a dollar loan was weaker than expected, banking sources said.

The deal, which is the largest US buyout financing to be announced this year, has run into market volatility and investors are being more selective with billions of dollars of loans for technology companies already in the market.

The arranging banks have cut the size of a US term loan B to US$1.5bn from US$2.45bn and will hold US$700m between them. The remaining US$250m will be added to a high-yield bond.

The discount was also widened to 95 on the dollar and euro loan tranches from 98-99 originally. Both tranches priced at 500bp, with a 1% Libor floor, higher than price guidance of 450-475bp.

The deal finances the company’s US$8bn buyout by private equity firm Carlyle Group and Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC Special Investments from Symantec which was announced on August 11.

Veritas also set price talk on US$2.5bn equivalent two-part buyout bond on Thursday. The secured bond priced at 7.5-7.75% and the unsecured bond priced at 10.5-10.75%.

Price talk was 50-75bp wider of whispers of 7% and 10% respectively on the secured and unsecured bonds. The secured bond was increased by US$250m. (Additional reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo and Robert Smith, editing by Tessa Walsh)