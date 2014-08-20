FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Verizon denies it plans to open new app store
#Market News
August 20, 2014 / 8:46 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Verizon denies it plans to open new app store

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds quote from Verizon spokeswoman, details)

By Marina Lopes

WASHINGTON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc denied a report on Wednesday it was in talks with carriers and hardware manufacturers to open a new mobile software store.

“We have no plans to do that,” Verizon spokeswoman Debra Lewis said. “Been there. Done that,” she added, referring to Verizon’s Apps, a mobile software store the company shut down last year.

Lewis spoke after The Information, an industry website, reported that Verizon was leading discussions to launch an industry coalition to create a mobile app store.

Currently, Google Inc gives its distribution partners, including carriers and device manufacturers, 30 percent of revenue from applications sold in its stores. Apple Inc operates differently, offering no share of revenue from the apps sold in its stores.

In 2013, customers spent a record $10 billion on Apple’s App store. Google does not release revenue figures for its store. (Additional reporting by Edwin Chan in Los Angeles. Editing by Andre Grenon and Tom Brown)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
