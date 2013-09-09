FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Verizon announces multi-tranche dollar bond
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 9, 2013 / 8:20 PM / 4 years ago

Verizon announces multi-tranche dollar bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 9 (IFR) - Verizon Communications announced a SEC-registered multi-tranche bond on Monday that will finance its acquisition of Vodafone’s 45% stake in Verizon Wireless.

The multi-tranche bond deal will consist of three-year fixed and floating notes, five-year fixed and floating notes and four fixed rate tranches with seven-, 10-,20- and 30-year maturities.

Books close on Tuesday afternoon, with pricing expected on Wednesday.

Barclays, BofA Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley are active bookrunners, while Citi, Credit Suisse, Mizuho, Mitsubishi UFJ, RBC, RBS and Wells Fargo are passive bookrunners.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.