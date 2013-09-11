FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Verizon postpones European bond roadshow - sources
September 11, 2013

Verizon postpones European bond roadshow - sources

Josie Cox

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 11 (IFR) - Verizon Communications has postponed a planned European fixed income investor roadshow, having generated enough demand to price a larger than expected USD49bn bond, sources told IFR on Wednesday.

Supported by more than USD101bn of orders, the company launched eight tranches of US dollar bonds on Wednesday to finance the USD130bn buyout of its wireless operations Verizon Wireless.

Initially, bankers had expected the size of the dollar part to be smaller, and said the group intended to issue USD5-10bn equivalent of sterling and euro bonds to take the total to USD49bn-equivalent.

