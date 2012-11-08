FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Verizon sees 2013 capital spending unchanged from 2012
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 8, 2012 / 10:11 PM / 5 years ago

Verizon sees 2013 capital spending unchanged from 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications plans to keep its 2013 capital budget around the same level as 2012, Chief Executive Fran Shammo said on Thursday.

Capital spending this year will be below the $16.2 billion budget for 2011, Shammo said in a webcast of an investor conference.

On Wednesday, arch-rival AT&T Inc said it would raise capital spending by about 16 percent next year, and it outlined plans to spend $22 billion each year for the next three years.

Shammo also said fourth-quarter customer additions for FiOS, Verizon’s television and home Internet services, would be hurt by Hurricane Sandy, which hit the U.S. Northeast operating region Oct. 29, causing flooding and outages in power and telecom service.

He said FiOS customer additions for the quarter will be lower than Verizon’s previous estimate of 150,000 to 170,000, as a result of the storm.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.