Verizon reaches new TV carriage agreement with CBS

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc reached an expanded agreement to carry CBS Corp television programming while cable rival Time Warner Cable Inc’s blackout of CBS content continues.

Verizon on Thursday said it agreed to continued retransmission of CBS stations and wider distribution of CBS Sports network on its FiOS TV service in multiple markets around the country.

Verizon has said that it has signed on Time Warner customers frustrated by the CBS blackout, which started Aug. 2 after the companies failed to agree on distribution terms.