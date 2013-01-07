FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Verizon sees $9 bln to $10 bln in one-time items for Q4
#Market News
January 7, 2013 / 8:25 PM / 5 years ago

Verizon sees $9 bln to $10 bln in one-time items for Q4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc Chief Executive Lowell McAdam said that he expects his company to take $9 billion to $10 billion in one-time items when it reports fourth-quarter results.

He said Superstorm Sandy had about a $1 billion impact on Verizon’s business, about a third of which was covered by insurance. He said the company will take charges of about $1.5 billion related to refinancing debt and about $7 billion related to pension liabilities.

He made the comments Monday at a Citi investment conference.

