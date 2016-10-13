FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Verizon to close call centers in 5 states
October 13, 2016 / 12:55 PM / a year ago

Verizon to close call centers in 5 states

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc, the No. 1 U.S. wireless company, said on Thursday it would close call centers in five states, including its home state of New York.

The consolidation of Verizon’s call centers would affect about 3,200 workers near Rochester and New York City; Bangor, Maine; Lincoln, Nebraska; Wallingford and Meridan, Connecticut; and Rancho Cordoba, California, the company said.

The Associated Press first reported the closures. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D‘Couto)

