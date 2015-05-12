Verizon, Sprint to pay millions over unauthorized phone charges

WASHINGTON, May 12 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc will pay $90 million and Sprint Corp will pay $68 million to settle federal government probes into unauthorized charges tacked onto their customers’ phone bills in a practice known as cramming, U.S. agencies said on Tuesday.

The settlements round out the government’s push against cramming, following similar agreements reached with two other national carriers AT&T Inc and T-Mobile US last year. (Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Susan Heavey)