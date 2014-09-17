Verizon's CFO says company open to divesting cell tower assets

WASHINGTON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc is open to divesting its network’s assets including its cell towers, the company’s chief financial officer told investors at a conference in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Fran Shammo said the company was inspired by rival AT&T’s $4.85 billion sale of some of its towers to tower operator Crown Castle last year, which preserved AT&T’s right to lease and operate the towers for about 28 years.

“The AT&T deal was a good deal for them. It opened our eyes and we said ‘OK, maybe there is a way to get through this and protect our interest and get a deal that is palatable to us’,” Shammo said, adding that Verizon wants to protect its ability to expand its network when necessary. (Reporting by Marina Lopes; Editing by James Dalgleish)